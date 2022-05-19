7th Circ. Throws Out $11M Fee Award For Bernstein Litowitz

By Hailey Konnath (May 18, 2022, 11:31 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit on Wednesday vacated an $11 million fee award for Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP's work on a $45 million settlement between waste disposal company Stericycle and its shareholders, finding that the district court "did not give sufficient weight" to points raised in a class member's objection. The three-judge panel said the Illinois federal court overseeing the case should've more seriously considered evidence of related fee agreements, all the work that Bernstein Litowitz inherited from earlier litigation against Stericycle and the early stage at which the settlement was reached. "The cumulative effect of these issues leads us to...

