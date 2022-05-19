Families In FanDuel, DraftKings MDL Seek $335K In Fees

By Brian Dowling (May 19, 2022, 12:30 PM EDT) -- Families suing online sports betting sites FanDuel and DraftKings in sprawling multidistrict litigation asked a Boston federal judge on Wednesday to approve a negotiated $335,000 sum in fees to the Heninger Garrison Davis LLC attorneys who shepherded their claims to settlement. The families, who sought to recover relatives' gambling losses under a patchwork of state laws, settled with FanDuel in July 2021 and with DraftKings in January 2022. Their deals provided for six-figure charitable donations to problem gambling organizations, policy changes at the companies and a stipulated amount for the class counsel's fees. Class counsel Taylor C. Bartlett of Heninger Garrison...

