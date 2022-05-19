La. Judge Won't Transfer Challenge To Biden Asylum Rule

By Mike LaSusa (May 19, 2022, 7:14 PM EDT) -- A Louisiana federal judge on Wednesday denied the federal government's bid to transfer a lawsuit brought by a handful of states challenging President Joe Biden's policy vesting asylum officers with greater power over asylum. The White House had urged the Louisiana court to either dismiss the case or transfer it to the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, arguing the Immigration and Nationality Act specifies the D.C. federal court as the only proper forum for reviewing regulations that implement part of the immigration law dealing with asylum claims. The states challenging Biden's asylum policy change had countered that the Immigration...

