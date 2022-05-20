Native Casinos Must Arbitrate Card Machine Antitrust Suit

By Lauren Berg (May 19, 2022, 11:28 PM EDT) -- A pair of Native American casinos must take to arbitration their proposed class action alleging that Scientific Games Corp. monopolized the market for automatic card shuffling machines causing a price injury to casinos that lease the machines, an Illinois federal judge ruled Thursday. U.S. District Judge John F. Kness in a 21-page order granted the motion to compel arbitration brought by SG Corp. and its subsidiary Bally Technologies Inc. in the antitrust suit brought by two casinos and a related company, finding that there is an enforceable arbitration agreement in the parties' leases. The Tonkawa Tribe of Indians of Oklahoma, which...

