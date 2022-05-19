Toyota's $20M Deal In Prius Stalling Defect Suit Gets Early OK

By Linda Chiem (May 19, 2022, 6:59 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Thursday tentatively approved a $20 million deal ending class claims alleging Toyota Motor Corp.'s hybrid Prius vehicles were prone to stalling but rejected the parties' request to bar other litigants from pursuing parallel defect claims against the automaker. U.S. District Judge Josephine Stanton granted preliminary approval to the proposed $20 million deal, which seeks to close out class allegations that more than a million Toyota Prius vehicles had defective intelligent power modules, or IPMs, a critical component housed in the vehicle's hybrid inverter assemblies. The alleged defect made the cars prone to stalling, according to the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS