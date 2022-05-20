Jackie Robinson Group Tries To Dodge Claims Over Contracts

By Max Jaeger (May 20, 2022, 7:24 PM EDT) -- The Jackie Robinson Foundation on Thursday asked a New York federal judge to toss what it called baseless claims in a tangled legal battle over the baseball legend's color barrier-breaking player contracts. The pickle of a case began when the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission accused Collector's Coffee Inc. and its fugitive CEO, Mykalai Kontilai, of looting investor money and muzzling whistleblowers. The suit has since expanded to include a web of cross-claims among the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Jackie Robinson Foundation and a squad of Collector's investors. The nonprofit, the collectible company and the investors all say they own or...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS