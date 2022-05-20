AT&T Should Face White Ex-Exec's Bias Claims, Judge Says

By Patrick Hoff (May 20, 2022, 5:16 PM EDT) -- AT&T should have to face a suit accusing it of terminating a 58-year-old white man because his identity conflicted with the company's diversity and inclusion plans, a federal judge in Atlanta recommended. U.S. Magistrate Judge Regina D. Cannon on Thursday said Joseph DiBenedetto has sufficiently backed up assertions that AT&T treated him less favorably than nonwhite and female employees, recommending that AT&T's motion to dismiss his Civil Rights Act and Age Discrimination in Employment Act claims be rejected. DiBenedetto in his November complaint argued AT&T's diversity and inclusion plan effectively biases the company's hiring and retention decisions, claiming that since 2018,...

