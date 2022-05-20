Chancery OKs Limited Investor Probe Of Musk's Twitter Deal

By Jeff Montgomery (May 20, 2022, 1:04 PM EDT) -- Investors who challenged Elon Musk's proposed $44 billion takeover of social media giant Twitter Inc. won limited Delaware Chancery Court approval Friday to probe allegations that Musk's plan should require a supermajority vote of non-aligned stockholders. While saying that she was "highly skeptical" of allegations filed on behalf of the stockholders, led by Orlando Police Pension Fund, Chancellor Kathaleen St. J. McCormick said she would order fast-tracking of "extremely limited" discovery on stockholder claims that the deal is ineligible for simple majority approval because Musk owns or controls 15% or more of Twitter's stock. The chancellor also preliminarily ruled out a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS