Drugmakers Say Pa. AG Not Producing Generic Drug Docs

By P.J. D'Annunzio (May 20, 2022, 3:52 PM EDT) -- Mylan and other pharmaceutical companies facing allegations of price-fixing for generic drugs told a Pennsylvania federal judge overseeing multidistrict litigation that the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office has refused to produce key documents. In a memorandum filed Thursday backing up their request to compel discovery in the generic pharmaceuticals pricing antitrust MDL, the companies accused Pennsylvania of failing to comply with court orders requiring disclosure of material relating to the state's purchase of generic drugs, as well as data sources and methodology behind the attorney general's claims of price-fixing. "In perhaps the most egregious example of its non-compliance, Pennsylvania refuses to search...

