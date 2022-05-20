Argent Lost BBQ Restaurant Workers Millions, Lawsuit Says

By Abby Wargo (May 20, 2022, 7:27 PM EDT) -- A former barbecue chain worker hit Argent Trust Co. with a proposed class action in New York federal court Friday, accusing it of violating federal benefits law and costing workers millions in retirement savings by letting them pay too much for their employer's stock. Jamaal Lloyd filed the lawsuit against the Atlanta-based wealth management company and several of the chain's shareholders on behalf of the W BBQ Holdings Inc. Employee Stock Ownership Plan and a proposed class of 1,459 employees. Lloyd said Argent and WBBQ shareholders ran afoul of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act when it facilitated the sale of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS