Pandora's Anti-SLAPP IP Defense Faces Skeptical 9th Circ.

By Dorothy Atkins (May 20, 2022, 6:42 PM EDT) -- Two judges sitting on a Ninth Circuit panel appeared skeptical Friday of Pandora's argument that it is shielded under California's anti-SLAPP statute from copyright claims by the rock band the Turtles, with one saying that accepting Pandora's argument could create a "wide swath" of protected conduct under the statute. The judge's comments came during a hearing on Pandora Inc.'s appeal of a trial court's October 2020 denial of its renewed motion to strike a 2014 complaint filed by Flo & Eddie Inc., a corporation owned by two founding members of the Turtles, which became popular for releasing hit tunes in the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS