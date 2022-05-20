Gilstrap Won't Rearrange Patent Trials To Let Google Go First

By Ryan Davis (May 20, 2022, 8:31 PM EDT) -- Eastern District of Texas Judge Rodney Gilstrap refused Friday to consolidate in a single trial cases against Google, Waze and Samsung over location sharing patents, or to hold the Google trial first, meaning a trial against the other two defendants starts next month. Saying the motions by the three defendants seeking to reschedule the trials in suits by AGIS Software Development LLC appear to be "nothing more than a veiled attempt to delay trial further," the judge denied all three. Judge Gilstrap rejected their contention that the Google case could resolve all three suits, given overlap among them. As a result, the cases against Samsung and Google...

