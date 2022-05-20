Objectors Say Pizza Chain Hack Deal Unfairly Ignores CCPA

By Ben Kochman (May 20, 2022, 8:40 PM EDT) -- A proposed settlement that would end litigation stemming from California Pizza Kitchen's September data breach is a "rotten deal" because it ignores potentially valuable claims under California's Consumer Privacy Act, two objectors have claimed. Employees Aviva Kirsten and Jeremy Pittman argued Thursday that the pizza chain purposefully chose to strike a deal with other employees who did not bring CCPA claims that, the objectors say, should have been made in the wake of the company's September breach, which exposed the Social Security numbers of more than 100,000 employees. The California privacy law provides a limited private right of action that allows...

