'Lottery Lawyer' Again Pleads Not Guilty In 'Shifting' Case

By Frank G. Runyeon (May 20, 2022, 4:05 PM EDT) -- The "Lottery Lawyer" accused of plundering his clients' winnings once again proclaimed his innocence in a Brooklyn federal court on Friday as he pled not guilty to a superseding indictment that his new attorney argued showed prosecutors' shifting theory in the case. Former Rivkin Radler LLP partner Jason Kurland appeared alongside his co-defendant Christopher Chierchio, an alleged Genovese crime family soldier, for the in-person conference as both men entered not guilty pleas to a refreshed indictment handed down Tuesday, which charged similar crimes but, for the first time, did not charge the men together in any single count. "He's not guilty,"...

