Travel Reward App Can't Escape American Airlines' TM Suit

By Gina Kim (May 20, 2022, 9:50 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge refused to toss American Airlines' trademark infringement suit accusing The Points Guy of tricking the airline's loyalty members into sharing login information for its reward tracking app, ruling on Friday that he has personal jurisdiction over the app based on its conduct and contacts in the state. U.S. District Judge Mark T. Pittman declined to grant Red Ventures LLC and The Points Guy's motions to dismiss based on lack of personal jurisdiction and improper venue, ruling in a 13-page order that American Airlines presented sufficient evidence showing that the companies had contacts with Texas. American Airlines had...

