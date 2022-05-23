Arnold & Porter Adds Litigation Vet From Baker McKenzie

By Rachel Rippetoe (May 23, 2022, 2:38 PM EDT) -- Arnold & Porter added a veteran energy litigator from Baker McKenzie for its Houston office, the firm announced Monday. Thomas Kruse, who has for decades worked on energy disputes and other commercial litigation, joined Arnold & Porter's complex litigation practice as a partner. Kruse was previously chair of Baker McKenzie's Texas litigation and government enforcement group. In a statement Monday, Kruse emphasized Arnold & Porter's expanding Houston office, saying he is excited to help continue to build the firm's reputation in the Lone Star State. "Arnold & Porter is well-known for its excellent client service and litigation track record," Kruse said....

