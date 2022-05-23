Match's Dating Apps Get Protection For Now In Google Play

By Bryan Koenig (May 23, 2022, 5:17 PM EDT) -- Tinder, OkCupid and PlentyOfFish can stay in Google's Play Store for now under a deal online dating provider Match Group struck with Google that will continue to exempt those and Match's other apps from a requirement to use the search giant's in-app billing, whose 30% commission is central to a sprawling antitrust case. The deal proposed Thursday in California federal court and approved Friday dropping Match's bid for a temporary restraining order requires the company behind Match.com to put $40 million aside in escrow for Google in an arrangement similar to the one the search giant reached Friday with Epic Games...

