Judge Bars Punitive Damages In Ga. Truck Crash Suit

By Kelcey Caulder (May 23, 2022, 4:58 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge on Monday said there is no basis for punitive damages in a suit related to a collision allegedly caused by a driver who was transporting acetylene for a chemical industry company. In addition to finding that punitive damages against truck driver Kelvin King were not warranted, the court said negligent hiring, retention and supervision claims against Western International Gas & Cylinders Inc., which he'd driven for since 2006, could not stand. Marguerite Elizabeth Crumbley, the woman who was injured in the crash, will still be able to bring negligent entrustment claims, the court said. According to the...

