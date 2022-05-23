Insurer Says Ill. Precedent Defeats Sports Co.'s COVID Suit

By Celeste Bott (May 23, 2022, 7:03 PM EDT) -- Counsel for two CNA Financial Corp. subsidiaries told an Illinois state court judge Monday that recent appellate decisions in the state rejecting policyholders' arguments that COVID-19 causes direct physical loss to property doom a sports data company's similar bid for coverage for virus-related business losses from them. Seeking to escape a suit claiming the coronavirus caused physical loss and damage to sports venues, which plaintiff Stats Perform says it relies on to host athletic matches that generate data it markets and analyzes, Yahonnes Cleary of Paul Weiss, representing Continental Insurance Co. and National Fire Insurance Co. of Hartford, told Cook County...

