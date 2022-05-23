Musk Seeks Tesla Litigation Chief And New Compliance Head

By Sue Reisinger (May 23, 2022, 4:55 PM EDT) -- Tesla Inc. is advertising to hire a managing counsel of litigation, as well as an associate general counsel for compliance, which may mean that its acting general counsel is staying in his role for now. Despite CEO Elon Musk's reputation of churning through lawyers, some 103 applicants have already applied for the litigation manager spot in Austin, Texas, according to the posted ad on LinkedIn. Musk announced Friday on Twitter that he is building a team of "hardcore streetfighters" to form a litigation team that would report directly to him. "There will be blood," he tweeted. Musk did not respond to several messages...

