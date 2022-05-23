CBP Inks New Deal On Conditions For Detained Kids

By Mike LaSusa (May 23, 2022, 7:25 PM EDT) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection has agreed to a new set of guidelines defining what constitutes a "safe and sanitary" environment for children held in its custody, according to a court filing made over the weekend. If the proposed agreement is approved by the court, CBP would be required to house migrant children with their guardians whenever possible, and it would have to adhere to new standards regarding food, clothing, medical care and other conditions for children in detention facilities. "CBP shall treat all class members in custody with dignity, respect and special concern for their particular vulnerability as minors and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS