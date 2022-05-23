Fed. Circ. Tells Gilstrap To Ship Google Patent Row To Calif.

By Ryan Davis (May 23, 2022, 7:13 PM EDT) -- Two weeks before a scheduled trial in the Eastern District of Texas, the Federal Circuit on Monday ordered Judge Rodney Gilstrap to transfer patent cases against Google, Waze and Samsung to California, calling his refusal to move the cases "patently erroneous." The appeals court granted mandamus petitions from the three companies accused by AGIS Software Development LLC of infringing location-sharing patents with their maps and device-locating features. The court said Judge Gilstrap wrongly held that the defendants failed to show that the Northern District of California was a clearly more convenient venue. "We conclude that the district court clearly abused its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS