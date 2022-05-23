Stormy Daniels Testimony Belies Book Deal Claim, Agent Says

By Max Jaeger (May 23, 2022, 5:27 PM EDT) -- Stormy Daniels' literary agent asked a federal judge to toss a lawsuit over book deal payments allegedly stolen by Michael Avenatti, arguing the adult film actress' own testimony at her ex-lawyer's criminal trial undermines the civil case. In a motion to dismiss the suit Friday, Lucas Janklow and Janklow & Nesbit Associates say Avenatti duped them as much as he duped Daniels when he submitted forged documents directing the agency to remit the proceeds of her book deal to a secret bank account he controlled. Avenatti's conviction on wire fraud and aggravated identity theft charges in February confirmed as much, the...

