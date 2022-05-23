Red States Slam Biden High Court Defense Of Carbon Costs

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (May 23, 2022, 6:24 PM EDT) -- Louisiana and a group of other Republican-led states have told the U.S. Supreme Court the Biden administration is trying to downplay the actual significance of its efforts to reinstate estimates for costs related to greenhouse gas pollution. The states said on Friday that in order to reinstate the social costs of greenhouse gas estimates — which are used to factor in costs in rulemaking — the White House created a new agency without any statutory authority to do so. President Joe Biden reconstituted the Interagency Working Group on the Social Cost of Greenhouse Gases after the Trump administration dissolved it. Last year, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS