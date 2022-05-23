Ex-LinkedIn Workers Want Class Status For 401(k) Suit

By Abby Wargo (May 23, 2022, 7:25 PM EDT) -- A group of former LinkedIn employees asked a California federal judge to greenlight a class of more than 11,000 workers in a suit accusing the professional networking site of failing to negotiate lower record-keeping fees and keeping low-performing funds in their 401(k) plan. Douglas G. Bailey, Jason J. Hayes and Marianne Robinson urged U.S. District Judge Edward J. Davila on Friday to certify a class of participants and beneficiaries in LinkedIn's 401(k) Profit Sharing Plan and Trust from Aug. 14, 2014, to July 1, 2020. The ex-workers told Judge Davila, who had tossed a former version of the suit in November,...

