Ga. Financial Firm Wins $1.5M In GunBroker.com Fee Trial

By Rosie Manins (May 23, 2022, 5:42 PM EDT) -- A federal jury has awarded $1.5 million to a Georgia financial advisory firm in its dispute with an online gun broker over unpaid fees for an $180 million enterprise valuation the firm provided to the retailer in 2018. The jury returned its verdict in the Northern District of Georgia on Friday, agreeing with Tenor Capital Partners LLC that its services to GunBroker.com LLC had benefited the web-based firearms marketplace and that it hadn't been properly compensated. Tenor was denied its request for more than $534,000 in attorney fees and litigation costs under Georgia law on the basis that GunBroker had acted...

