ICE, Immigrants Agree On Fees To End Suit Over Wait Times

By Nicole Rosenthal (May 24, 2022, 5:15 PM EDT) -- The federal government and a class of immigrants reached a settlement on attorney fees after a district court found that excessive wait times for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement proceedings are unconstitutional. The government must shell out $190,000 to the New York Civil Liberties Union Foundation as part of the settlement reached Monday, which bars the class from seeking any further costs in connection with the lawsuit. "This stipulation and order is entered into by the parties solely for the purpose of resolving petitioner's disputed claims for attorney's fees and litigation costs and avoiding the expenses and risks of further litigation,"...

