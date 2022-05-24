SoCal Oil Spill Claim Attys Jockey To See Who's Up First

By Gina Kim (May 23, 2022, 10:32 PM EDT) -- The parties mired in litigation over an October 2021 oil spill off the Southern California coast sparred Monday over which issue should proceed first: claims brought by a proposed class of businesses and residents, or the request from container ships to exonerate themselves or limit their liability. On Monday, counsel for container ship MSC Danit and its owners Dordellas Finance and MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company S.A., urged U.S. District Judge David O. Carter to pause the oil spill litigation to allow its Limitation of Liability Act proceeding to move forward. After the limitation proceeding is complete, the plaintiffs' proposed class action against...

