Former Ravens President Rejects Ex-NFLer's ERISA Claims

By Katie Buehler (May 23, 2022, 7:19 PM EDT) -- Former Baltimore Ravens President and NFL retirement plan board member Richard "Dick" Cass on Monday defended the plan's decision to deny a retired Super Bowl-winning running back placement into a higher benefits class, telling a Texas federal judge he stands by the decision despite claims that it violated federal benefits law. Cass, who served as president of the Ravens from 2004 to 2021, testified at a bench trial in Dallas that he was convinced The Bert Bell/Pete Rozelle NFL Player Retirement Plan board had made the right decision when it denied Michael Cloud's 2016 application to be placed into a higher...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS