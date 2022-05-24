FedEx Worker Says Company Owes Pay For Military Leave

By Caleb Drickey (May 24, 2022, 2:04 PM EDT) -- FedEx discriminates against the military reservists on its payroll by failing to pay its employees for time spent on short-term military leave, a worker alleged in a lawsuit filed in Delaware federal court. In his complaint Monday, Darren Beanland argued that short-term military leave was akin to sick leave, jury duty leave and bereavement leave, and that denying pay and benefits only for time spent on short-term military leave violated the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act. "Plaintiff and other service members employed by FedEx have received less compensation than they would have received had FedEx provided them with pay during their...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS