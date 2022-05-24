NCAA Wants Firm Removed From Race Bias Suit Over Conflict

By Ivan Moreno (May 24, 2022, 3:46 PM EDT) -- The NCAA urged an Indiana federal court to disqualify Fegan Scott LLC from a proposed discrimination class action, saying one of the firm's lawyers simultaneously worked for the collegiate organization's document-review vendor. The NCAA said in a Monday filing that Ravi Sakthivel's conduct "violates the duty of loyalty owed to clients" and poses a "substantial risk" that factual confidential information from a client could be used by an adversary. "Fegan Scott must be disqualified as counsel in this litigation. Any contrary result would indicate that the rules of professional conduct lack the client protections the rules are meant to safeguard," the...

