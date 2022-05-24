Lakers' Virus Claim Undercut By New Ruling, Chubb Says

By Riley Murdock (May 24, 2022, 5:37 PM EDT) -- A Chubb unit asked a California federal court to reconsider allowing one of the Los Angeles Lakers' COVID-19 pandemic-related insurance coverage claims to move forward, arguing it's undermined by precedent from an April state appeals court ruling. Chubb unit Federal Insurance Co. said a judge should rethink letting the Los Angeles Lakers pursue pandemic-related coverage allegations, arguing new precedent from a California appeals court confirms the team has no claim. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) U.S. District Judge Terry J. Hatter Jr. dismissed most of the Lakers' insurance claims in March, but he said the team adequately argued COVID-19 could have caused...

