$16.5M GreatBanc ESOP Deal Needs More Payout Details

By Lauraann Wood (May 24, 2022, 4:52 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge said Tuesday that he'll bless a $16.5 million deal over a Missouri-based homebuilder's allegedly mishandled employee stock ownership plan as long as the parties beef up their notice with more details about how much settling class members can expect to be paid. U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly said during a remote hearing that he'll preliminarily approve the deal involving GreatBanc Trust, but only after the parties submit an amended class notice that better explains the pay ranges class members stand to receive. About a third of the class will get between $1,000 and $50,000, for example....

