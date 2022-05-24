Pay Consultant Traded On Client's Sanofi Intel, Feds Say

By Max Jaeger (May 24, 2022, 6:32 PM EDT) -- A California executive compensation consultant has been charged with insider trading for bets he made on a biopharmaceutical client right before it was acquired by Sanofi SA, federal prosecutors in New York announced Tuesday. Frank Glassner, 68, of Novato, California, was arrested in the Golden State Tuesday morning and charged with two counts of securities fraud, the U.S. Department of Justice said. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission hit him with a separate civil complaint Tuesday seeking disgorgement and penalties. Prosecutors say Glassner advised Kadmon Holdings Inc. between July 2021 and its September 2021 acquisition by Sanofi. He allegedly traded stock...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS