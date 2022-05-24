Feds Urge Justices To Dump Calif. Truckers' AB 5 Challenge

By Linda Chiem (May 24, 2022, 7:20 PM EDT) -- The federal government told the U.S. Supreme Court that California's heightened standard for legally classifying workers as independent contractors doesn't run afoul of federal law, and commercial truckers seeking a carve-out haven't yet shown how complying with the state law would increase their costs or snarl operations. U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar weighed in with an amicus brief Tuesday, urging the high court to reject a certiorari petition from the California Trucking Association and independent drivers Ravinder Singh and Thomas Odom seeking to block California from enforcing A.B. 5 against motor carriers and owner-operators in the trucking industry. The justices requested...

