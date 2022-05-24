Legislators Add Condo Reforms To Special Session Agenda

By Carolina Bolado (May 24, 2022, 7:19 PM EDT) -- Florida legislators opted Tuesday to again attempt to pass reforms to the Florida Condominium Act meant to prevent another collapse like that of Champlain Towers South, expanding the weeklong special session on property insurance to include a bill that would implement regular building inspections statewide and require condominium associations to maintain reserves. After failing to come to terms on a bill during the regular session, the state Senate and the House of Representatives agreed to add H.B. 5-D, which largely mirrors the prior failed legislation, to the agenda to address some of the issues that led to the June 24 collapse...

