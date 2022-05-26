Attys Claimed $900K In 'Unearned' Fees, Rape Survivor Says

By Brian Dowling (May 26, 2022, 4:31 PM EDT) -- Two lawyers who helped a rape survivor win a seven-figure judgment at trial charged the plaintiff roughly $900,000 in bloated fees and expenses, including having her pay twice for an appeal to save the jury award after it was overturned, a Boston federal lawsuit claims. Kira Wahlstrom said in complaint filed Monday that attorneys David J. Hoey and Don C. Keenan — the legal team who won her a $6.6 million civil judgment against the owners and managers of the Boston hotel parking garage where she was raped in 2009 — "betrayed her" by getting her to sign off on "unearned and...

