Judge Sides With Chubb Unit In SXSW Refund Coverage Fight

By Josh Liberatore (May 24, 2022, 10:23 PM EDT) -- A Chubb unit should not have to cover the South by Southwest festival for an underlying suit brought by ticket holders seeking refunds, a Texas federal magistrate judge said Tuesday, siding with the insurer on the scope of a contract exclusion. U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan Hightower recommended granting full summary judgment to Federal Insurance Co. in the suit brought by SXSW seeking coverage for a now-settled class action filed by customers who bought tickets and were denied refunds for the 2020 festival, which was canceled in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. South by Southwest, the annual music, film and...

