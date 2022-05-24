Thousands Of Equinox Employees Win Cert. In Wage Suit

By Hailey Konnath (May 24, 2022, 10:27 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Tuesday certified three classes of thousands of Equinox employees accusing the gym of violating wage and other labor laws, ruling that the personal trainers and group fitness instructors have shown that their claims should be resolved via a class action rather than on an individual basis. U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick granted the employees' motion for class certification, finding that the classes are numerous and there's sufficient evidence of common questions of law and fact, namely Equinox's alleged policies and practices. Decided one way or another, those will resolve the issues on a classwide basis,...

