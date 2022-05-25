Viasat's $49.3M Jury Verdict Safe, But Trade Secret Win Nixed

By Dave Simpson (May 25, 2022, 12:21 AM EDT) -- Viasat Inc. held onto its $49.3 million jury verdict win stemming from a California state jury's finding that Acacia Communications breached its contract, but a state appellate court on Monday reversed the jury's finding that Acacia misappropriated trade secrets and breached the implied covenant of good faith. Viasat sued Acacia in 2016, alleging that it knowingly incorporated Viasat's trade secrets into new Acacia products without Viasat's permission. The technology at hand basically allows entities that send massive volumes of data to suss out what errors are occurring, without needing to retransmit their data, Viasat's counsel told Law360 after the trial. The...

