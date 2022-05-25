FCA Pleading Split Is Finally Kaput, DOJ Tells High Court

By Jeff Overley (May 24, 2022, 11:56 PM EDT) -- A notorious circuit split over how precisely False Claims Act lawsuits must identify fraudulent billing — a make-or-break question for hundreds of whistleblower suits — "has now subsided," the U.S. Department of Justice told the U.S. Supreme Court in an eagerly awaited filing late Tuesday. The DOJ's filing, submitted 18 weeks after the high court called for the U.S. solicitor general's views, advised the justices to reject a petition that has once again sparked debate over the requirement for "particularity" in FCA complaints. According to the brief, circuit courts have coalesced around a comparable approach to Rule 9(b) of the Federal...

