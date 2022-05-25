Teva, Allergan Strike $161M Deal With W.Va. AG In Opioid Case

By Cara Salvatore (May 25, 2022, 9:38 AM EDT) -- West Virginia's attorney general has reached a settlement worth $161.5 million to resolve opioid-crisis claims against drugmakers Teva and Allergan, he announced Wednesday morning before closing arguments in a weeks-long trial. Drugmakers Teva and Allergan have reached a $161.5 million settlement to resolve opioid-crisis claims brought by West Virginia, the state's attorney general said Wednesday. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said Wednesday morning the parties have agreed to end the case for approximately $134.5 million in cash and $27 million worth of opioid overdose medication Narcan to be provided by Teva. "It's been a long trial and, as we...

