Airbus Investors Ink $5M Deal Over Corruption Probes

By Lauren Berg (May 25, 2022, 9:39 PM EDT) -- Airbus investors on Tuesday asked a New Jersey federal judge to greenlight a $5 million settlement resolving their claims that the defense contractor's executives misled shareholders about corruption probes and a subsequent $4 billion settlement that led to multiple stock drops over a four-year period. Operating Engineers Construction Industry and Miscellaneous Pension Fund, the lead plaintiff in the proposed securities class action, said in its motion for preliminary approval of the settlement that the proposed deal sets up a $5 million cash settlement fund, which will also cover attorney fees of up to 30% of the settlement and up to $200,000...

