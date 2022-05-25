Policyholders Fight AIG's Bid To Toss Travel Premiums Suit

By Hope Patti (May 25, 2022, 3:24 PM EDT) -- Travel insurance policyholders urged a New York federal court to deny AIG and a subsidiary's bid to escape a putative class action accusing the insurers of improperly bundling premiums for pre- and post-departure coverage and then refusing to refund the unearned portion on canceled trips. Proposed class representative Nicholas Seibel said in a memo Tuesday that his suit against American International Group Inc. and National Union Fire Insurance Co. of Pittsburgh should be able to proceed, as the issue of unreturned premiums does not arise from and is not resolved by the travel policies' language. "This is not a breach of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS