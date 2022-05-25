Atty Wants SEC Penalties Delayed Amid Jury Polling Kerfuffle

By Chris Villani (May 25, 2022, 4:22 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut attorney asked that any penalties stemming from his loss in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission fraud suit be delayed while sorting out whether a judge's failure to poll the jury post-verdict is grounds for a new trial. In a memorandum filed Tuesday night, Henry Sargent argued that there are multiple reasons to hold off on imposing any fines or other penalties associated with his case. He also took issue with what he described as unduly harsh remedies suggested by the SEC after a jury found him liable for skirting securities rules through a complex corporate scheme that earned...

