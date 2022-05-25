Poker Champ Charged With Bogus Sports Betting Tip Lines

By Max Jaeger (May 25, 2022, 6:45 PM EDT) -- A high-stakes poker champ was charged Wednesday with running a $25 million fraud scheme that promised inside intel on "fixed" sporting events but delivered nothing more than internet search results, the U.S. Department of Justice announced. Cory Zeidman, 61, of Boca Raton, Florida, was indicted on one count each of wire fraud conspiracy and money laundering conspiracy, according to charging papers unsealed in Brooklyn federal court. "Today's indictment serves as a reminder to all of us to be wary of so-called investment opportunities that purport to have inside information, as they are really a gamble not worth taking," said U.S. Attorney...

