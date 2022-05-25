Albright Ships IP Suit Against Apple, Keeps Samsung Row

By Jasmin Jackson (May 25, 2022, 8:19 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge Alan Albright on Wednesday let Apple transfer a patent-holding company's wireless charging technology suit against it from Texas to California because it's closer to sources of proof. The ruling came after Judge Albright refused to allow Samsung to move a related dispute last week, finding Texas is more accessible for the South Korean phone maker's witnesses. Judge Albright held in his latest opinion that four out of six factors weighed in favor of transferring Scramoge Ltd.'s suit against Apple Inc. to the Northern District of California, including ease of access to proof and convenience for willing witnesses. "The court...

