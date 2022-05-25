Nipro Corp. Pays $21M After Avoiding ICC Arbitration Award

By Carolina Bolado (May 25, 2022, 5:32 PM EDT) -- A Japanese medical products company paid a $21.6 million arbitral award Wednesday in a dispute over a distribution agreement with a former subsidiary, a few days after a New York federal judge threatened to sell off the company's stocks to satisfy the judgment. Blood glucose meter manufacturer Nipro Corp. paid the judgment to Florida-based Trividia Health Inc., a former subsidiary, following an order from U.S. District Judge Valerie E. Caproni giving Nipro 20 days to show why a receiver should not be appointed to sell shares in Nipro Holding Americas Inc. Trividia had requested the action after getting resistance from Nipro...

