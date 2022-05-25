11th Circ. Nixes Suit By Atty Who Ended Mental Health Checks

By Khorri Atkinson (May 25, 2022, 11:26 PM EDT) -- An Eleventh Circuit panel on Wednesday affirmed the Florida Bar and the state Supreme Court's win in a lawsuit by an attorney who challenged her conditional bar admission based on mental health issues and ultimate disbarment for failure to comply with those conditions. In upholding a Tallahassee federal judge's dismissal of Sherri Renner's lawsuit, a three-judge panel agreed the bar and the state high court are entitled to sovereign immunity, and that she failed to plausibly allege a retaliation claim under the Americans with Disabilities Act. The judges said Renner's conditional bar admission was reasonable due to her history of treatment...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS