Texas Court Affirms Disbarment For Atty Who Lied To Client

By Clark Mindock (May 25, 2022, 6:57 PM EDT) -- A Texas appeals court on Wednesday upheld a lower court's decision to disbar an attorney accused of deceiving and stringing along a client he pledged to help in a suit over the wrongful death of her son. The Fourth Court of Appeals in San Antonio said the trial court hadn't abused its discretion when issuing an order to disbar attorney Joe Jesse Ponce II, who was brought on to represent client Kathy Alcala in January 2017 shortly after he joined the Law Office of Pascual Madrigal. The court determined that the lower court had appropriately issued findings of fact related to...

